Hurricane Epsilon forms as it continues path to Bermuda, forecasters say

Hurricane Epsilon formed late Tuesday night as it approached Bermuda, which issued a tropical storm watch earlier in the day.

The hurricane was moving northwest over the central Atlantic, and was about 545 miles southeast of Bermuda Tuesday night with maximum sustained winds at 75 mph with higher gusts, according to the hurricane center’s 11 p.m. advisory.

Epsilon is forecast to remain at hurricane strength by the time it makes its closest approach to Bermuda late Thursday, forecasters said.

“While it is too soon to determine the exact details of Epsilon’s track and intensity near the island, tropical storm conditions are possible on Bermuda beginning Thursday with dangerous surf conditions also likely,” forecasters wrote.

Epsilon is the 26th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. It would be the third hurricane to pass near or over the island this season.

With over a month to go until hurricane season ends November 30, the 2020 hurricane season is also pushing the 2005 record of 28 named storms.

Forecasters are also tracking a trough of low pressure just south of western Cuba with a low chance of strengthening anytime soon. As of the 8 p.m. Tuesday update, forecasters gave it a 0% chance of strengthening over the next five days.

The hurricane center said the system extends from the Yucatan Channel southeastward into the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Regardless of development, the system could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of central and western Cuba, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and the Yucatan peninsula through midweek.

