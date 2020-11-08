Hurricane warning issued for the Florida Keys. Eta expected to strengthen after crossing Cuba

The Florida Keys are now under a hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Eta emerged early Sunday from Cuba and began tapping into fuel likely to strengthen it — a warm and low-wind shear section of the Florida Straits.

The National Hurricane Center said Eta was expected to reach Category 1 hurricane status, possibly before it crosses over the Keys late Sunday night. Two weather patterns that are currently steering the storm into a predicted western turn could also trap the system, leading Eta to “possibly [stall] near or just west of the Florida Keys by day 3,” forecasters said.

Either way, Eta’s lopsided wind field is expected to send the rougher side of the storm to South Florida, which could see tropical-storm-force winds, storm surge and 10 inches of rain through the night. Miami-Dade opened an emergency shelter on Saturday, and Monroe and the Bahamas opened several on Sunday.

At a noon press conference, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the county and several cities have set up pumps to help lessen the flood damage, which appears to be the main threat in Miami-Dade.

“We will be on top of it,” he said. “Everybody’s set to go. Hopefully, we can mitigate the flooding damage as much as possible.”

The first licks of Eta’s winds could be felt in Miami-Dade and Monroe on Sunday morning in 40 to 50 mph gusts, but sustained high winds won’t pick up until Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service expects they’ll die down to the occasional gust early Monday afternoon.

As of 1 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said Eta was 170 miles south-southeast from Miami with slightly stronger maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It was moving fast at 17 mph.

Tropical Storm Eta is less than 200 miles from Miami and could strengthen to a hurricane before it crosses the Keys. NHC

The latest batch of storm models all suggested that Eta will take a hard left once it passes over Cuba, potentially fast enough to have the center of the storm cross south of the Keys altogether.

In response, the National Hurricane Center nudged its forecast track south Sunday morning to a path that could cross over Key West. But the storm’s wind field reaches up to 125 miles, with the worst winds and rain to the northeast and over South Florida. The wet blanket could remain through all of Monday and into early Tuesday.

Craig Setzer, a meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4, tweeted that if Eta continues to strengthen, it could take longer to make the western turn, versus if the storm stays weaker it could make the turn faster.

“This could make a difference on how close highest winds gets to South Florida,” he tweeted.

The National Weather Service said Friday morning that the chances of sustained hurricane-force winds have increased across South Florida. As of 1 p.m., the hurricane center said Key West and Marathon’s chances of seeing tropical-storm-force winds on Monday morning were in the 90s. Homestead’s chances were more like 60% and Miami’s were 34%.

The chances the Keys might see hurricane-force winds (at least 74 mph) has crept up to about 22%.

In a morning briefing, Robert Molleda of the National Weather Service said although the region hasn’t seen any major flooding yet, “we’re saturating the ground right now. So when these heavier rain bands begin to move into the area, that’s when we think conditions will go downhill and flood risk will increase substantially.”

The service said there’s about an 80% chance places like Miami and Ft. Lauderdale could see between 6.5 and 9.5 inches of rain from Eta, and that’s in addition to the last several days of rain. In Homestead, that total is slightly lower at 4.5 to 8 inches.

That spells flooding for a region that’s already seen record rain totals in recent weeks. Molleda compared Eta flooding to the annual king tides, the highest high tides of the year. The high tide on Sunday is around 3 p.m., and the next high tide will be around 3 a.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service highlights the wind, rain and storm surge impacts South Florida could see from Tropical Storm Eta. NWS

At about midday Sunday, the approaching storm hadn’t scared off business on Key West’s Duval Street. It looked like any other Sunday morning - a little slow but with open bars and shops.

Sloppy Joe’s Bar had already closed ahead of Eta. But the Green Parrot, on Whitehead Street, was open, along with Willie’ T’s on Duval. Several visitors weren’t worried about Eta.

“We’re actually leaving but I’m not concerned,” said David Galloway, of Orlando as he strolled down Duval. “I wouldn’t be concerned either way. It’s just a storm.”

Kathryn Grimmette and Justin Mason, who were visiting from Michigan, had the same outlook.

“If we have to evacuate we will,” Grimmette said.

The couple has plans to stay in Key West until Saturday and weren’t thinking of leaving early for Eta.

Mason said, “I”m okay with that. It’ll be our first.”

Watches and warnings

South Florida’s chances of experiencing hurricane-force winds crept up Sunday morning. NHC

As of Sunday morning, a tropical storm warning was in effect for the East Coast of Florida from north of Jupiter Inlet to the Brevard/Volusia County line and for the West Coast of Florida from north of Bonita Beach to Englewood.

A tropical storm watch was also issued for the West Coast of Florida from north of Englewood to Anna Maria Island.

A hurricane watch is also in effect for the coast of southern Florida from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, including Biscayne Bay, and for the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay. A storm surge watch was put into effect for the same area.

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos and Matanzas remained under a tropical storm warning, as were the Northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island and New Providence.

Miami Herald reporters Gwen Filosa and Jacqueline Charles contributed to this story.