Rapidly strengthening Hurricane Iota approaches Honduras and Nicaragua

Projected path of Hurricane Iota as of 7 a.m. Sunday
Projected path of Hurricane Iota as of 7 a.m. Sunday

Hurricane Iota is expected to blast Central America Monday night as a “major hurricane,” the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

And, from the NHC’s 7 a.m. advisory to the 10 a.m. advisory, Iota’s sustained winds increased from 85 to 90 mph, still at Category 1 strength. Iota also picked up its pace of movement from 6 to 9 mph in a west-northwest direction, 195 miles east of Colombia’s Providencia Island and 335 miles east-southeast of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Nicaragua-Honduras border.

Hurricane-strength winds blow 25 miles from the center of the storm and tropical storm force winds can be felt 115 miles from the center.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for Providencia Island, the Nicaraguan coast from the Nicaragua-Honduras border to Sandy Bay Sirpy and the Honduran coast from Punta Patuca to the Honduras-Nicaragua border. Storm surge on the coasts is forecast to raise water levels by 9 to 13 feet above normal.

Parts of north Honduras and northeast Nicaragua are expected to get 20 to 30 inches of rain. Northern Nicaragua, Guatemala, southern Belize and other parts of Honduras are expected to get 8 to 16 inches of rain.

“On the forecast track, Iota will move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea [Sunday], pass near or over Providencia island on Monday, and approach the coasts of Nicaragua and northeastern Honduras Monday night,” the hurricane center said.

“Rapid strengthening is expected during the next day or two, and Iota is forecast to be a major hurricane when it approaches Central America.”

