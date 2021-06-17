Northern Gulf Coast could see heavy rains this weekend from Tropical Storm Claudette

Tropical Storm Claudette is forecast to form and strike the Louisiana coast early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm could bring flooding and heavy rain to the region over the weekend, including 12 inches in some places.

A tropical storm warning was issued from the eastern half of Louisiana through Mississippi and Alabama — but stopping just short of the Florida border.

As of the 5 p.m. update, the slow-moving disturbance wasn’t even a tropical depression yet. It was 475 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana and had 30 miles per hour maximum sustained winds.

Forecasters expect the disturbance to strengthen to a tropical depression overnight and then rapidly into Tropical Storm Claudette — the third named storm of the season — by early Saturday.

Storm surge predictions for the area are low, around one to three feet, and there’s a potential for some tornadoes. But the real threat is rain, forecasters say. The region could see 4 to 8 inches of rain, with isolated maximums of a full foot.

By Saturday evening, the NHC predicted Claudette will weaken back to a depression as it trails off to the northeast, toward Georgia.

NOAA has called for another active hurricane season, with 13 to 20 named storms. Since neither Tropical Storm Ana nor Bill made landfall, Claudette would be the first this season.