A strong tropical wave could form this week, joining other disturbance in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic with low chances of development anytime soon. NHC

The National Hurricane Center is now tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, including a strong tropical wave that’s about to roll off the coast of Africa in the next few days.

Forecasters don’t give either disturbance a high chance of strengthening anytime soon. The new wave had a 20% chance of forming a tropical depression in the next five days, as of the 2 p.m. Wednesday update, and no chance of forming in the next two days.

The older disturbance has been slowly creeping toward the Windward Isles all week and is now only a few hundred miles away. The hurricane center said this weak area of low pressure doesn’t have much thunderstorm activity associated with it, and it’s about to run into some unfavorable upper-level winds.

Forecasters said it had a 10% chance of strengthening in the next two or five days.

Tropical Storm Claudette, the third named storm of the season, faded away Monday evening. NOAA predicts this will be an active season, with 13 to 20 named storms.