Will Hurricane Elsa affect Fourth of July weather in Miami? Here’s what the forecast says

Planning to spend the Fourth of July holiday weekend sunbathing at the beach, with a margarita next to you? Barbecuing? Taking your family out on the boat?

Whatever your plans are, the National Weather Service in South Florida recommends doing it in the morning to lower your chances of getting soaked by rain. And take sunscreen. The weekend is expected to be hot, with highs in the low-90s.

Friday’s forecast is calling for a 20% to 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, with showers more likely to begin after 3 p.m. The forecast for Saturday and Sunday is better, but there’s still a 30% chance of rain, likely in the afternoon.

“Scattered showers and thunderstorms will focus over the interior and east coast areas on Saturday. The strongest thunderstorms could contain gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall,” according to the hazardous weather outlook.

For those planning to be out on the water, the weather service doesn’t address any potential marine hazards in its outlook. However, forecasters say there could be an increase of rip currents on Sunday, particularly along the state’s Gulf Coast.

The weekend weather looks slightly better in the Keys, with a 10% to 20% of rain until Sunday night, when the chances go up to 30%.

Will Hurricane Elsa affect Florida’s Fourth of July weather?

Saturday night is forecast to be clear with little or no chance of rain in South Florida, making it prime time for firework viewing or to enjoy the Miami Beach or Fort Lauderdale nightlife. However, expect a 25% to 30% chance of rain Sunday night.

Forecasters are also monitoring Hurricane Elsa as it moves through the Caribbean Sea.

The system is forecast to weaken into a tropical storm by the time it nears or approaches South Florida Monday or Tuesday. But the region could begin to feel tropical storm force winds as early as Sunday night, National Weather Service Meteorologist Robert Molleda said in a Friday morning news briefing discussing Elsa’s potential impacts on the search and rescue mission at the partially collapsed building in Surfside.

Elsa is expected to bring a risk of storm surge, wind, and rain to the Florida Keys and portions of the state early next week. However, forecasters are warning that there’s still a lot of uncertainty in the storm’s track and potential impact.

Monroe County officials are expected to make a decision Saturday on what type of “protective measures” they’ll take as the island chain braces for record crowds on the road and water this holiday weekend.

South Florida officials are recommending people begin storm preparations, just in case, such as buying food and water and fueling your car with gas.