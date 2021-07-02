What will happen to the collapsed Surfside building if Hurricane Elsa affects Florida?

Authorities managing the search under the rubble of the partially collapsed building in Surfside are worried that Hurricane Elsa could bring down the portion of Champlain Towers South Condo that remains standing.

Ray Jadallah, assistant Miami-Dade fire chief, said at a private briefing Friday morning that while the storm’s track remains a distant threat, preparations for increased wind and rain could begin forcing minor changes in the rescue area by the afternoon.

He emphasized that only support equipment not directly used in the search would be temporarily removed, and that search crews would remain on the job until the last possible moment.

“Even if the hurricane is coming, we’re going to continue working until the safety of the personnel is in question,” Jadallah said in a morning briefing with the families of the missing, according to a video stream posted on social media. “The last thing to move is our personnel.”

Elsa is forecast to weaken back into a tropical storm by the time it nears South Florida on Monday or Tuesday, although forecasters warn that there’s still a lot of uncertainty in its track and potential impact.

For now, Elsa is a distant threat to Surfside, with only a 15% chance of the Miami area getting tropical-force winds by Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the nasty weather that comes with the proximity to a tropical system can be a serious threat in Surfside, where summer rains have already complicated rescue efforts.

The remaining structure of the tower has gotten water-logged from daily downpours, adding to the instability of the structures. Fears of it falling forced authorities to temporarily halt rescue efforts overnight Thursday — a 15-hour period that was the first pause since the June 24 partial collapse. Officials have confirmed 20 deaths., with 128 people missing.

All eight of Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue task force teams, about 370 people, have been assisting in Surfside’s search and rescue efforts, making it the largest deployment of task force resources in the state for a disaster that’s not a hurricane.

The number of people on the ground is equal to what was deployed in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 hurricane that devastated the Panhandle in 2018. Search-and-rescue task force teams from Israel and Mexico are also at the site.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie earlier this week said his agency is prepared to handle up to three catastrophes at a time. The division on Friday tweeted that it had “begun implementing co-response plans for Surfside and Elsa.”

The division has not responded to the Miami Herald’s request for specific details about the plan.

Jadallah told family members that strong winds could topple the building entirely.

“There is a chance,” he said of a potential storm. “It depends on how strong the wind is, how sustained the wind is.”

