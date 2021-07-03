As Haiti and Cuba batten down, Florida waits to see if Cat 1 Hurricane Elsa will weaken

Hurricane Elsa has a full day of open water between it and southwestern Haiti, enough time and space for the storm to continue to strengthen or be hobbled by its own rapid pace.

As Haiti and Cuba, which are next in line for a hit, batten down ahead of the category 1 storm, Floridians are still waiting to see what will come their way — a weakened tropical storm battered by the islands’ mountains or something stronger.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west northwest at 31 mph, about 110 miles southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic and about 440 miles east southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.

Hurricane-force winds extended 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 125 miles.

“A decrease in forward speed is expected later (Saturday) and Sunday, followed by a turn toward the northwest Sunday night or Monday,” the NHC’s 8 a.m. advisory said. “On the forecast track, Elsa will move near the southern coast of Hispaniola later today and tonight, and move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on Sunday.

“By Monday, Elsa is expected to move across central and western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits,” the advisory continued. “Little change in strength is expected (Saturday), but slow weakening is forecast on Sunday and Monday when Elsa is expected to be near or over Cuba.”

The current conical tracking projects Elsa meeting South Florida in Tuesday’s first hours.

Hurricane Elsa and Surfside’s Champlain Towers South

It’s unclear exactly how strong Elsa (or the edges of it) would have to be to topple the remaining tower standing in Surfside about the Champlain Towers South condominium building collapsed next week, but officials are worried it could happen. They’ve also said that strong winds or other conditions could delay the continued search through the rubble for more than a hundred missing souls.

What will determine how hard Elsa hits Florida?

Forecasters said Elsa’s future path depends on whether she’s able to maintain that speed or if she’s slowed down by wind shear or unfavorable winds.

The westward path is set to take Elsa over the southwest edge of Hispaniola, the island shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic, and near Jamaica on Saturday night before crossing through Cuba on Sunday.

Elsa’s path toward Florida depends, in part, on how many mountains the hurricane runs over. Its latest projected track takes it across southwest Haiti and southwest Cuba, both highly mountainous areas.

“A track that even just clips those regions... could be highly disruptive to a circulation, particularly a small one,” tweeted Andy Hazelton, an assistant scientist with the University of Miami and NOAA’s Hurricane Research Division.

What a difference a day makes: Yesterday a developing hurricane, today #Elsa struggling w/a multitude of meteorological issues. Still expecting some impacts to FL, just not sure what they will be due to strength/track unknowns. Prepare anyway. Let's see what tomorrow brings... pic.twitter.com/6NOqigSA2n — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) July 3, 2021

Warnings and watches

A hurricane warning is in effect for Jamaica, the southern portion of Haiti, from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic as well as the southern coast of Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque to the border with Haiti.

The coast of Haiti north of Port Au Prince and the southern coast of Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti remain under a tropical storm warning. A hurricane watch was issued for the provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Saba and Sint Eustatius and the north coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Bahia de Manzanillo as well as Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.