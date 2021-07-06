Tropical Storm Elsa strengthens near Florida Keys as it begins path along west coast

Tropical Storm Elsa whipped the Florida Keys with high winds and drenching rain Tuesday morning as it began its slow crawl along Florida’s west coast.

The warm waters of the Florida Straits proved a more favorable environment for the storm than Cuba’s mountains, so Elsa began to strengthen Tuesday morning — a trend expected to continue a bit as it grinds its way just offshore.

Key West was experiencing sustained winds around 43 mph with gusts as high as 59 mph Tuesday morning, but they’re expected to die down by Tuesday afternoon.

Elsa’s far-off feeder bands could be felt in South Florida Tuesday morning, and the worst of the winds (gusts as high as 29 mph) are expected midday.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update, Elsa carried 60 mph maximum sustained winds that extended 70 miles from the center. It was about 65 miles west-northwest of Key West and 215 miles south of Tampa. It has slowed to 10 mph.

In the next 24 hours, the hurricane center predicted Elsa could reach near-hurricane strength with 70 mph sustained winds, which prompted hurricane watches for the west-central coast and Big Bend region of Florida.

“The environment over the eastern Gulf of Mexico is not ideal for strengthening, with moderate westerly shear and some dry mid-level air. However, upper-level divergence ahead of a trough over the east-central Gulf could result in some intensification of the system during the next 12-24 hours,” forecasters wrote in the 11 a.m. advisory. They noted that the 70 mph wind prediction was on the high end of what the models predict will happen.

Those strongest winds are expected as Elsa nears the Tampa Bay region, which forecasters say could see three to five feet of storm surge compared to the one or two feet predicted for most of the rest of the west coast.

Winds in Tampa Bay will likely start ramping up Tuesday afternoon and peak overnight with gusts as high as 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. They should cool down by Wednesday midmorning.

Bradenton can expect similar timing, with high winds starting up Tuesday night, peaking with gusts around 47 mph at 2 a.m. and returning to normal around Wednesday early afternoon.

As of the 8 a.m. update, Elsa was predicted to make landfall south of Cedar Key in the Waccasassa River on Wednesday morning.

From there, the storm’s projected path takes it toward the Ocala National Forest, through Georgia and the Carolinas (where it’s expected to weaken to a depression) before emerging in the Atlantic near Virginia Beach late Thursday night.

Potential impacts also remain unchanged with the main threat to south Florida as a whole being heavy rain and a few tornadoes. The threat of tropical storm force winds and minor coastal flooding will remain confined to southwest Florida. #Elsa #SoFla #flwx pic.twitter.com/fs3MgGSnPF — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 6, 2021

Watches and warnings in Florida

▪ The west-central and Big Bend coast of Florida from Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River are now under a hurricane watch.

▪ A storm surge warning is in effect for the west coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay. A storm surge watch is in effect west of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River.

▪ A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas and the west coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to Ochlockonee River.