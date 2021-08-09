High chance tropical depression could form soon. Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, in path

A disturbance a hundred miles east of Barbados is likely to strengthen into a tropical depression, and possibly a tropical storm, in the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. update upgraded the disturbance’s chances of forming in the next two to five days to 80%, and early models suggest the storm’s path could take it over Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Cuba and near Florida.

Forecasters said the storm was moving west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph on Monday afternoon, which puts it on track to reach the Lesser Antilles Monday night, Puerto Rico on Tuesday and near the Dominican Republic and Haiti by mid-week.

The hurricane center upgraded the chances that a disturbance near Barbados will strengthen into a tropical depression in the next two days to 80%. NHC

This path could prompt tropical storm watches and warnings on Monday with less lead time than usual, the hurricane center said.

Craig Setzer, chief meteorologist at CBS4, tweeted that hurricane models show the storm potentially moving northwest over several large islands in the Caribbean, “which means very high uncertainty on intensity [and] Fla impacts.”

Despite the uncertainty of the potential storm’s path, most models appear to forecast a tropical storm at strongest, possibly from all the dry air between the system and Puerto Rico. Forecasters noted that as of Monday afternoon the disturbance didn’t have a defined center, which makes it easier for models to track accurately.

Jim Cantore, a meteorologist with the weather channel, tweeted out early images of the disturbance showing up on Barbados radar Monday morning and reminded viewers that possible Florida impacts will be easier to understand later in the week.

“Atmospheric pitfalls await 94L, but could see whatever it becomes or doesn’t come close to FL late week into weekend,” he tweeted.

Despite the uncertainty, the Miami office of the National Weather Service warned South Floridians that “widespread and heavy rain” could be possible over the weekend.

The hurricane center is also tracking another disturbance a few hundred miles east of the other one, but forecasters gave the second system no chance of strengthening in the next five days and noted that development is “no longer expected.”

Last week, NOAA revised its predictions for the 2021 hurricane season to include slightly more named storms — 15 to 21. Five named storms have already occurred. The next name on the list is Fred.