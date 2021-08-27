Tropical Storm Ida forecast as a Cat 3 hurricane, and there are 2 other systems to watch

Tropical Storm Ida is strengthening and expected to hit hurricane status as it crosses Cuba on Friday. NHC

Tropical Storm Ida is strengthening — fast. It’s now forecast to hit hurricane status later Friday as it moves over western Cuba, and strengthen all the way to a powerful Category 3 hurricane before an expected landfall in Louisiana.

South Florida, particularly the Keys, could feel the rainy outskirts of the powerful storm as it moves through the Gulf this weekend.

Forecasters are also monitoring two other disturbances in the Atlantic that could turn into tropical depressions over the weekend.

Here’s what to know:

Tropical Storm Ida forecast to be a major hurricane before U.S. landfall

A stronger and better organized Tropical Storm Ida was approaching western Cuba Friday with maximum sustained winds near 65 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update. Tropical-storm-force winds extended 90 miles from the center.

The system was briskly moving northwest at 15 mph and was about 75 miles southeast of Cuba’s Isle of Youth, prompting Cuba to upgrade its tropical storm warning for the region to a hurricane warning. The region could see 8 to 12 inches of rain, with isolated maximums of 20 inches, as Ida passes.

On the forecast track, Ida is expected to cross western Cuba before entering the Gulf of Mexico, where it could hit a pocket of super warm Gulf water and low wind shear, exploding it into a Category 3 hurricane. The hurricane center predicts it will be a major Category 3 hurricane Sunday, with maximum sustained winds at 120 mph before making landfall, likely in Louisiana.

Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, could see storm surge of 7 to 11 feet at highest, which could overtop local levees. And then there’s the rain. The hurricane center said Ida could bring 8 to 16 inches to the Gulf Coast, with some spots seeing up to 20 inches.

Models also suggest Ida’s wind field could grow larger, affecting even more of the coast.

“In summary, there is a higher-than-normal confidence that a significant hurricane will impact a large portion of the northern Gulf coast by late this weekend and early next week,” forecasters said in the 11 a.m. update.

After landfall, Ida is expected to weaken as it moves through the lower Mississippi and Tennessee River valleys.

A hurricane watch is in effect from Cameron, Louisiana, to the Mississippi-Alabama border. A hurricane watch is also in effect for Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and metropolitan New Orleans. A hurricane warning is in effect for Cuban provinces of Artemisa, Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth. A tropical storm warning remained in place for the Cayman Islands and the Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque and Havana.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Mississippi-Alabama border to the Alabama-Florida border. A storm surge watch is also in effect from the Sabine Pass to the Alabama-Florida border, including at Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Mobile Bay.

Two Atlantic disturbances could turn into tropical depressions

As Ida continues toward the Gulf of Mexico and the northern U.S. Gulf Coast, forecasters are also monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic that have a high chance of turning into tropical depressions in the next few days.

One of the disturbances was producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles early Friday, according to the hurricane center.

“Gradual development of the system is expected and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days before it moves into an environment of stronger upper-level winds and slightly cooler waters,” forecasters wrote.

On the forecast track, the system is expected to move west-northwest before turning toward the north during the weekend.

It had a 70% of formation in the next 48 hours and an 80% of formation through the next five days, as of the 8 a.m. Friday update.

The other disturbance forecasters are watching was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 600 miles east of Bermuda Friday morning. While environmental conditions are “marginally conducive” for development, forecasters think the system could still turn into a tropical depression during the weekend.

It’s expected to move slowly east during the next day or two before picking up its pace and heading northeast Sunday, away from the United States. As of the 8 a.m. update, it had a 50% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 60% chance of formation through the next five days.

The next storm names on the list are Julian and Kate.