Newly formed Tropical Storm Mindy to hit Panhandle Wednesday night with 40 mph winds

A tropical storm warning was issued for the Florida Panhandle hours ahead of the expected landfall of newly formed Tropical Storm Mindy.

The storm is expected to come ashore near St. Vincent Island, south of Panama City, with 40 mph sustained winds and bring two to four inches of rain to the northern half of the state.

Winds should start picking up in the next few hours but will be strongest in the Panhandle overnight.

As of the first update at 5 p.m., Mindy was about 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola. Tropical-storm-force winds extended 35 miles from the center. The tropical storm warning reaches from Mexico Beach to the Steinhatchee River.

What is now Mindy was previous a disorganized cluster of clouds and thunderstorms that spent the last week drifting from the eastern coast of Honduras through the Gulf of Mexico before finally strengthening into the season’s thirteenth tropical storm mere hours before landfall.

Tropical Storm Mindy has formed and its coming in for a landfall in the Panhandle Wednesday night. NHC

The hurricane center is also tracking another disturbance, this time a tropical wave expected to emerge off Africa’s west coast in a couple of days. As of a 3:20 p.m. update, forecasters gave it a 20% chance of developing further in the next five days and no shot at strengthening in the next two days.

Hurricane Larry also continues to power through the middle of the Atlantic, now as a Category 2 storm with 110 mph winds. Bermuda is under a tropical storm warning, as the wide and powerful storm is expected to sideswipe the island on Thursday before hooking northeast and heading toward Newfoundland.

The hurricane center is tracking one tropical storm, one Category 2 hurricane and one disturbance in the Atlantic Basin. NHC