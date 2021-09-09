Mindy leaves Florida as quick as it came. Panhandle left with downed trees, power outages

After making landfall in the Panhandle Wednesday evening, Tropical Storm Mindy has weakened to a depression and is now headed through southeast Georgia.

Thousands of Floridians had their power knocked out after the storm, which hit four hours after forming, came ashore with 45 mph sustained winds. Northeast Tallahassee saw a flash flood warning after it received four inches of rain and there were reports of downed trees blocking roads.

The city of Tallahassee tweeted at 7 a.m. that of the 9,000 customers who lost power, 7,000 had been restored. As of 8 a.m., Gulf Power’s outage map showed no more outages in the area when Tropical Storm Mindy crossed.

Now the National Hurricane Center is watching a new disturbance, a tropical wave, in a similar spot to where Mindy was first tracked a week ago. This disturbance near the northeast coast of Honduras had zero chance of forming in the next two days and a 30% chance of forming in the next five, as of the 8 a.m. update.

Mindy, now a tropical depression, is forecast to head out to sea on Georgia’s southern coast soon. NHC

Forecasters said it might see slightly better conditions for strengthening into a tropical depression or storm before it crosses Mexico.

The other disturbance in the Atlantic Basin had a higher shot of strengthening this week. Forecasters said this “strong tropical wave” is expected to emerge off Africa’s west coast on Saturday, and a tropical depression could form next week.

By 8 a.m., it had no chance of developing in the next two days and a 50% shot of developing in the next five.

Hurricane Larry, a Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds, was passing Bermuda Thursday morning. The island is under a tropical storm warning, as it’s expected to feel the outskirts of the wide storm.

The powerful storm is set to approach Newfoundland later this week as a hurricane, prompting hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings for the region.

The Atlantic Basin is very active, with two disturbances, a tropical depression and a hurricane happening simultaneously. NHC