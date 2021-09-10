Two new tropical depressions could form over the weekend in the Caribbean and Atlantic

The hurricane center is tracking two disturbances with a high chance of developing into tropical depressions or storms in the next five days. NHC

Two disturbances on either end of the Atlantic Basin have a high likelihood of forming into tropical depressions or storms in the next several days, while Hurricane Larry continues its unrelenting path north toward Newfoundland.

A tropical wave near Honduras is set to drift over the Yucatan Peninsula through the weekend and emerge in the Gulf of Mexico, where it could see friendlier conditions for strengthening.

Forecasters said a tropical depression is likely to form Sunday or Monday before the system comes ashore on the Mexican mainland.

As of 8 a.m., forecasters gave the wave a 40% chance of strengthening over the next two days and a 70% chance of strengthening in the next five.

The other disturbance, another tropical wave, is expected to emerge off Africa’s west coast Friday night. Forecasters said a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week as the system heads west near the Cabo Verde Islands.

As of 8 a.m., they pegged its chances at strengthening at 50% for the next two days and 70% within the next five.

The next storm names are Nicholas and Odette.

Hurricane Larry was still holding onto Category 1 status Friday morning after its brush with Bermuda. On Saturday, the storm is expected to strike Newfoundland before continuing north as a tropical storm.

The Hurricane Center tweeted that Friday was the official peak of the hurricane season, the date where the Atlantic Basin has historically seen the most storms. Usually, August through October is the busiest portion of the season, although it’s not officially over until November 30.