Fatal crash shuts down I-80 in Clearfield County

A multi-vehicle crash that killed two people in Clearfield County near DuBois shut down Interstate 80 East for nearly three hours.
According to dispatch, police and EMS were called to the scene of a “vehicle accident with entrapment” at mile marker 99.5 on I-80 eastbound at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
WJAC reported that the coroner was called to the scene shortly after the accident happened. Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that of the two people who died, one was a 46-year-old Illinois man.
Dispatch also reported it had received a call that three patients were in critical condition and that the caller stated they were “not sure (the patients) were gonna make it through the accident.”
The accident involved a car and a semi-trailer, said police.
511pa.com reported the accident had been cleared at 1:07 p.m. Saturday.
Sandy Township Fire Department and Police, DuBois EMS, state police at DuBois and PennDot assisted on the scene, among others.
Comments