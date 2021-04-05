Will a deep well put an end to Piney Point? State officials say funds are available

Could a deep well be Piney Point’s grave?

Florida officials say they’re ready to use emergency funds to resolve the longstanding issue of contaminated water at the former phosphate plant whose breached pond threatens to flood nearby homes with contaminated water.

Following the discovery of a leak — and then a larger breach — at one of the site’s ponds holding about 480 million gallons of water, neighbors were put on alert, fearing a huge flood of water that could happen at any moment.

Since then, county, state and federal officials and work crews in hopes of averting an environmental catastrophe by evacuating homes and piping water from the giant pond into nearby Tampa Bay. As of Monday morning, less than 300 million gallons of toxic water remained in the reservoir.

Manatee Parks Director Charlie Hunsicker, in a memo to Acting Manatee Administrator Scott Hopes, said Florida had authorized the use of emergency funds. That would allow Manatee County to pay for the planning and construction of a deep well, according to the memo. It’s not clear yet much a well would cost.

In previous discussion about potential solutions at Piney Point, Manatee County officials have considered the idea of a deep well. After pre-treatment of the water, a deep well would send it about 3,500 feet below ground.

According to Hunsicker, the county would own and operate the well on county-owned property near the Piney Point site, which sits just across the U.S. 41 highway near Port Manatee.

As the Manatee Board of County Commissioners rallied around closing the Piney Point site, commissioners said they would prefer building a well rather than using water treatment technology.

In 2013, the county came close to building a deep water injection well near Piney Point when they asked for permits in 2013, but they later reversed course over public concerns about how the well might cause problems in the future.

In an interview with the Bradenton Herald on Saturday, Noah Valenstein, secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, vowed to fix the problem. He said FDEP was committed to closing the site, which was first abandoned in 2001, for good.

“We’re going to take stock of the site once we get through this incident and figure out what’s the quickest, best way to make sure that the last chapter is written about Piney Point,” Valenstein said at the time.

Piney Point’s giant ponds of process water have been a concern in the community for years. The stacks came under FDEP’s jurisdiction when former site owner Mulberry Corp. filed for bankruptcy in 2001. Since then, cleanup efforts have received little attention, and the amount of process water has continued to grow as rainwater filled the ponds.

The processing of phosphoric acid requires large amounts of water that are used to absorb heat from the machinery, according to the Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. After it has been used in the manufacturing process, that water is known as process water.

Because process water is high in nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorous and ammonia, it must be treated before it is released into local waterways. However, methods to fully dispose of that water are estimated to cost more than $200 million.

Process water at Piney Point sits on top of gypsum stacks. Gypsum is a solid waste byproduct of phosphate mining. Because gypsum contains radioactive material, it must be covered and lined with a thick protective liner.

A tear in that liner is said to be the cause for a leak that site operators at Piney Point first observed on March 25. Since then, the leak spun out of control and threatened to send all 480 million gallons in that pond rushing into the surrounding area.

Over the weekend, Hopes warned that the worst-case scenario in the event of a full collapse would be a 20-foot surge of water. In an abundance of caution, Manatee officials ordered the mandatory evacuation of 316 homes in a roughly one-mile radius.

State Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, is also in support of using state funds to resolve Piney Point. On Monday evening, he announced that he had spoken with Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and has his support in bringing forward a budget amendment that funds the full closure of the site.

“With at least one prior incident and now another, recent events have illuminated the need to fix this problem and put it behind us once and for all,” Boyd said in a statement.

According to a release, Simpson said some of the cleanup funds could come from Florida’s chunk of money included as part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.