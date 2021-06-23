The Internet says this spot is everybody’s favorite Florida beach. It’s not in Miami

The Internet — or Google, at least — rates Siesta Key Beach as the most popular beach in Florida.

Miami is proud of its beaches — but the Internet says Florida’s other beaches are better.

Holidu.com, a search and booking website for vacation rentals, analyzed more than 30,000 Google searches to come up with the 10 most popular Florida beaches. And despite seasonal car twerking, the heady aroma of weed and a promise not to enforce a ban on alcohol sales after 2 a.m., Miami Beach was not one of them.

And before you laugh, Broward and Palm Beach counties and the Keys: You weren’t on the list, either. Although Holidu recently reported that vacationers do cyberstalk these small towns in the Florida Keys.

The beach on the top of everybody’s bucket list is Siesta Key. (Note: If you think this is part of the Florida Keys, you are not a local. It’s over on the other side of the state near Sarasota.)

Here’s what Holidu had to say about Siesta Key beach: “Most known for its glistening turquoise waters and white, powdery sand, it makes it the ideal first stop to dive into your summer vacation. Take a dip in its warm waters or explore its vibrant beach bars and quirky cafés. You may even get lucky and stumble upon a professional sand sculptors competition.”

The rest of the top 10 show the Gulf of Mexico beaches are where the people want to go. All of the top 10 are on the Gulf side: Andrews State Park Beach in Panama City; Henderson Beach State Park in Destin; Coquina Beach in Bradenton; Clearwater Beach; Pensacola Beach; Grayton Beach State Park between Panama City Beach and Destin; Navarre Beach Marine Park on Santa Rosa Island; Caladesi Island State Park Beach; St. George Island State Park Beach.

There was no mention of St. Pete Beach, which was named one of the best beaches in the country by Tripadviser.

Clearwater Beach was among the 10 most popular Florida beaches in an analysis of Google searches by Holidu.com.