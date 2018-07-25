Dolphins Camp Primer: Everything you need to know as football returns to Miami

Goodbye summer.

Hello football.

OK, it’s still going to be hot (really, really hot) for the next couple of months, but the NFL schedule doesn’t care about that.

It’s time for two-a-days, hitting, and hope.

The Miami Dolphins return to work in earnest Thursday morning, opening their 53rd training camp.

Here’s everything you need to know (and probably plenty you don’t) about South Florida’s oldest pro sports team.

Camp essentials

When: July 26 through Aug. 14. All practices begin at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Baptist Health Training Facility. 7500 S.W. 30th Street, Davie.

Parking: Free. Nova Southeastern University LRITC garage.

Tickets: Free. Capacity of 2,000. Available at dolphins.com/trainingcamp.

Past locations: Colonial Inn Motel & Happy Dolphin Inn Fields, Saint Petersburg Beach (1966); Boca Ciega High School, Gulfport (1966); Saint Andrew’s School, Boca Raton (1966-1969); Biscayne College/Saint Thomas University, Miami Gardens (1970-1992); Baptist Health Training Facility, Davie (1993-present).

Names to know

Coach: Adam Gase, third season (16-16).

New assistants: Renaldo Hill, assistant defensive backs; Kris Kocurek, defensive line; Dowell Loggains, offensive coordinator; Tony Oden, defensive backs; Eric Studesville, running backs; Jeremiah Washburn, offensive line.

Key players added: Wide receiver Danny Amendola (Patriots); safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (University of Alabama); tight end Mike Gesicki (Penn State University); running back Frank Gore (Colts); center Daniel Kilgore (49ers); guard Josh Sitton (Bears); defensive tackle Akeem Spence (Lions); defensive end Robert Quinn (Rams); wide receiver Albert Wilson (Chiefs).

Key players lost: Guard Jermon Bushrod (Saints); quarterback Jay Cutler (unsigned); wide receiver Jarvis Landry (Browns); quarterback Matt Moore (unsigned); kicker Cody Parkey (Bears); center Mike Pouncey (Chargers); defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (Rams); tight end Julius Thomas (unsigned); safety Michael Thomas (Giants); linebacker Lawrence Timmons (unsigned).

Top storylines

Can Gase bounce back? Last year was all-around miserable for the Dolphins’ head man. The team stunk, and he dealt with one off-field issue after another. Gase is now a .500 NFL coach — not good enough for him, not good enough for his boss. But he has the roster he wants this year. He will run the system he believes in. Will that be enough to win?

Ryan Tannehill’s health: We have been talking about Tannehill’s left knee since December 2016. It better be right in 2018 if the Dolphins have any chance to make the playoffs.

Keep that roster handy: When you lose, there is change. Lots of change, in the Dolphins’ case. After losing eight of their last 10 games, the front office hit the reset button. There could be as many as 10 new/different starters when Week 1 arrives.

2017 stats

Record: 6-10 (third in the AFC East)

Offense: Points — 281 (28th in NFL); total yards — 4,923 (25th); turnovers — 29 (30th); first downs — 284 (25th); passing yards — 3,535 (18th); passing touchdowns — 24 (15th); interceptions — 21 (30th); rushing yards — 1,388 (29th); rushing touchdowns — 4 (31st); rushing yards per attempt — 3.9 (24th).

Defense: Points — 393 (29th in NFL); total yards — 5,371 (16th); turnovers — 15 (29th); first downs — 319 (20th); passing yards — 3,603 (16th); passing touchdowns — 26 (23rd); interceptions — 9 (28th); rushing yards — 1,768 (14th); rushing touchdowns — 14 (22nd); rushing yards per attempt — 4.1 (17th).

2018 schedule

Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans, Sept. 9, 1 p.m.

Week 2: at New York Jets, Sept. 16, 1 p.m.

Week 3: vs. Oakland Raiders, Sept. 23, 1 p.m.

Week 4: at New England Patriots, Sept. 30, 1 p.m.

Week 5: at Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 7, 1 p.m.

Week 6: vs. Chicago Bears, Oct. 14, 1 p.m.

Week 7: vs. Detroit Lions, Oct. 21, 1 p.m.

Week 8: at Houston Texas, Oct. 25, 8:20 p.m.

Week 9: vs. New York Jets, Nov. 4, 1 p.m.

Week 10: at Green Bay Packers, Nov. 11, 1 p.m.

Week 11: Bye.

Week 12: at Indianapolis Colts, Nov. 25, 1 p.m.

Week 13: vs. Buffalo Bills, Dec. 2, 1 p.m.

Week 14: vs. New England Patriots, Dec. 9, 1 p.m.

Week 15: at Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 16, 1 p.m.

Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 22 or 23, TBD.

Week 17: at Buffalo Bills, Dec. 30, 1 p.m.