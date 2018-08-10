Alligator hunting season is about to begin in Florida. But leave your guns at home.

Hate alligators? Love bagging them? Then this time of year is for you.
Florida’s annual alligator hunt kicks off Aug. 15 and runs through Nov. 1, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The Statewide Alligator Hunt is perfectly legal, but you’ll need a permit to participate.
The FWC reports that more than 10,000 applicants will apply for about 5,000 permits; participants can harvest two alligators.
The harvest areas and hunt dates are specific for each permit, reads the FWC website; hunting hours are 5 p.m. through 10 a.m. All Florida counties except for Miami-Dade and Monroe participate.
“I don’t like sitting still, and that’s why I like gator hunting,” outdoorsman Stuart Bishop told Florida Today. “It combines a stalk hunt with sight fishing. ... I love this time of year.”
Permits cost $272 for Florida residents. You must be at least 18. You can apply here or in-person at a license agent or county tax collector’s office.
Caveat: No guns allowed. Among the weapons you can use are bows and crossbows, snatch hook, gigs, harpoons, spears and spearguns.
What to do with the thing once you’ve caught it? The FWC gives some advice in its alligator hunting guide: “Alligator meat is a delicious and healthy choice, and the hide can be tanned and made into leather products.”
