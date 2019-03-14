Recall alert: Water skis named ‘Performer’ can perform poorly and cause injuries

If water skis break during normal usage, the water skier might break, too. That’s why O’Brien Watersports recalled about 4,260 Performer Pro Combo water skis in the United States and Canada Thursday.
The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The skis can detach from the binding during a fall, allowing the ski to break, posing an injury hazard to the user.”
That’s not an idle concern, as the notice says “O’Brien Watersports has received three reports of leg injuries from skis breaking or bindings pulling off the ski during falls while slalom skiing.”
O’Brien is offering refunds or store credits on the Performer Pro Combo in black and gold, item No. 2111112; in red, white and yellow, item No. 2121100; in blue and green, item No. 2141102; in black, gray and yellow, item Nos. 2161102 or 2181104.
For a refund, email webcontact@obrien.com or call O’Brien Watersports at 800-662-7436 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.
