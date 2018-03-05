A motor home has damage to its front end and windshield, and a red car appears to have hit it from behind. Three people died in the crash, which also involved a septic tank pump truck, Monday, March 5.
A motor home has damage to its front end and windshield, and a red car appears to have hit it from behind. Three people died in the crash, which also involved a septic tank pump truck, Monday, March 5. Photo by Nancy Klingener/WLRN News
Three dead in ‘multiple-vehicle, multiple-patient’ crash that shut down U.S. 1 in Florida Keys Monday afternoon

March 05, 2018 04:54 PM

Three people are dead and several others injured after a multiple-vehicle crash near mile marker 80 in Islamorada Monday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on the Tea Table Bridge. At 2:15 p.m., Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said there was no estimated time the road would fully reopen. At 4 p.m., police were using the northbound shoulder to alternate traffic.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kathleen McKinney said the driver of a compact car and two passengers in the vehicle died.

The car was heading northbound on the highway and attempting to make a left turn when a truck carrying portable toilets hit the vehicle from behind, pushing it into the southbound lane.

A large RV motor home traveling south hit the right side of the car, pushing it southbound where it collided with a tree on the side of the road, McKinney stated in an email Monday afternoon.

The driver and two passengers of the car died on the scene, said McKinney. The victims’ identities were not immediately known.

This is a developing story.

David Goodhue: 305-440-3204

