A motor home has damage to its front end and windshield, and a red car appears to have hit it from behind. Three people died in the crash, which also involved a septic tank pump truck, Monday, March 5. Photo by Nancy Klingener/WLRN News
Three dead in‘multiple-vehicle, multiple-patient’ crash that shut down U.S. 1 in Florida Keys Monday afternoon

By David Goodhue

March 05, 2018 03:33 PM

Three people are dead and at least three others injured after a multiple-vehicle crash near mile marker 80 in Islamorada Monday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on the Tea Table Bridge. At 2:15 p.m., Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said there was no estimated time the road would fully reopen.

The incident appears to have involved a motor home, a septic tank truck and a “normal vehicle,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kathleen McKinney, sub-district commander for the Florida Keys.

This is a developing story.

