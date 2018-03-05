Three dead in‘multiple-vehicle, multiple-patient’ crash that shut down U.S. 1 in Florida Keys Monday afternoon

Three people are dead and at least three others injured after a multiple-vehicle crash near mile marker 80 in Islamorada Monday afternoon.
The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on the Tea Table Bridge. At 2:15 p.m., Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said there was no estimated time the road would fully reopen.
The incident appears to have involved a motor home, a septic tank truck and a “normal vehicle,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kathleen McKinney, sub-district commander for the Florida Keys.
This is a developing story.
