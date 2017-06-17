12 nonprofits to split $65K-plus

Twelve Florida Keys nonprofit organizations have been awarded a combined $65,034 in grants from the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys for arts funding Keyswide.
Projects will provide arts opportunities for low-income youths, support arts education efforts, showcase the culinary skills of developmentally disabled adults and support environmental cleanup efforts into recycled art, among other things.
The recipients and their funded programs are:
▪ Bahama Village Music Program in Key West: $6,500 for Keys Kids Jr., a project to bring musical theater to more than 50 low- and middle-income youths in grades three through eight at Horace O’Bryant School.
▪ Florida Keys Council of the Arts: $3,000 to support Art Is Your Business, a series of professional development workshops Keyswide to support more than 250 Keys artists by teaching them skills to build careers, including business fundamentals and grants writing.
▪ Gerald Adams Elementary School in Key West: $7,604 for 3D Printed Art for the 21st Century Artist, a project to provide 3D printer hardware and software for approximately 650 students to use as part of the art curriculum as well as other cross-curricular subjects.
▪ Impromptu Classical Concerts in Key West: $8,000 for Remember Lenny (Bernstein), which will honor the composer and frequent Key West visitor Leonard Bernstein for a centennial celebration.
▪ Key West Theater and Community Stage: $10,000 for the Key West School for the Performing Arts, a project to prepare Florida Keys youths and visitors from ages 8 to 18 for a career in the theater arts through classes and workshops.
▪ Marathon Community Theatre: $1,000 to support the Children’s Summer Theatre, which provides classroom and hands-on programs for about 50 youths ages 6 to 18 in all aspects of community theater.
▪ Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens: $4,000 to support the ReMARCable Dinner Among the Flowers project to showcase the culinary skills of about 15 developmentally disabled MARC clients from the MARC Rainbow Cafe. The project will include the preparation and service of 50 five-course meals, served outdoors and open to the community.
▪ Morada Way Arts & Cultural District in Islamorada: $7,000 to support Trades in the Arts and Beyond, a series of six eight-week professional development courses for about 100 artists to focus on business development and planning.
▪ Old Island Restoration Foundation in Key West: $1,000 for Vintage Play: 1800s Interactive Playground, a project of the Oldest House Museum to gather 1800s period toys, instruments, games and costumes to be used by children and families to learn interactively about Key West history.
▪ Tennessee Williams Key West Exhibit: $5,430 for Life Story – Two Unknown Plays of Tennessee Williams, two performances of two rarely performed works to educate people about the celebrated playwright.
▪ Treasure Village Montessori School in Islamorada: $4,000 for Croc Lake Garbage to Bottle Tree Art, a joint community project of 250 students in kindergarten through eighth grade, parents and educators to clean up the Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Key Largo and use discarded bottles to build “bottle tree art” at the school.
▪ The Studios of Key West: $7,500 for Undying Love, a series of 10 performances to reach about 800 people with an original musical by local writer and musician Ben Harrison.
The Community Foundation’s Grants Committee reviewed 24 applications and these selected 12 for funding. Priority was given to new projects, and grants were awarded based on innovation, community impact and collaboration.
