Keys shaken by sudden loss of Norm Higgins

Ask anyone who met him, and they’ll tell you Norm Higgins was what’s right with the Keys.
He prioritized having fun and making people feel welcome, but equally important to him were the needs of his Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District constituents, helping just about anyone who needed it and upholding the honor of his beloved U.S. Marine Corps.
“His compassion and enthusiasm for helping people was endless. I admired his ‘there's always a way’ approach to everything, and that he was always willing to try,” said fellow Wastewater District Commissioner Sue Heim.
Higgins, 67, died at his home in Key Largo this week. The cause of death was not known at press time. But what is known is how he lived. To the fullest. All the time. Whatever he did.
"Norm brought a raw spirit of love and generosity to Key Largo like no other. He was Chicago South Side/USMC tough on the outside, Key Largo loving on the inside,” said Wastewater Commissioner Steve Gibbes. “Ask anyone who knew him what kind of person Norman Higgins was and you will hear praise for a brother who displayed a true American spirit. Rest in peace Norm."
Like Higgins, retired teacher John Donnelly fought in Vietnam as a Marine. Donnelly came to the Keys from New York after his combat tour, wounded emotionally and physically. Higgins helped him not only adjust to civilian life, but to embrace it.
“Norm Higgins met me here and showed me how it was done. His undying friendship provided me with guidance and support until I could get back on my feet,” Donnelly said. “Norm taught me about spiritual principles, as he modeled and provided an example of what goes into living a life of honor.
Ever proud of their military service, Higgins and Donnelly annually celebrated the Marine Corps’ birthday every November at the American Legion Post 333. Higgins read the message from the Marine Corps commandant.
Incoming Mornoe County State Attorney Dennis Ward, also a Marine veteran, remembered Higgins’ dedication as immediate past commander of the Key Largo Veterans of Foreign Wars post. Higgins was a stranger to very few. This helped when Higgins scrambled to find workers to build a new roof on the post’s aging building at mile marker 102.
“This guy did so much for the community and people in need. He’s going to be missed,” Ward said.
Higgins tried to help just about anyone who he thought could use a break. As a wastewater district commissioner, he helped scores of people find financial relief as the bills mounted when properties in the special taxing district by law had to the centralized sewer system.
“Norman Higgins cared about others more than himself. He proved that by his many good deeds, and his concerns for the welfare of others,” said Commissioner Andrew Tobin. “He was truly a selfless man. The KLWTD will miss Norman's good counsel and cheerful ways.”
Wastewater district General Manager Paul Christian agreed.
“While it is a sad day for us all, it's an excellent opportunity to reflect on all of the great things he did for our community. As a commissioner for the district, he was a champion for assisting every citizen of the district in any way he could; sometimes even personally,” Christian said. “I'm certain it will be some time before a day will pass where someone won't miss Norm and reflect on the impact he had on their life.”
School Board member John Dick served in Vietnam in the U.S. Army. The two bonded over their service as well as their common ancestry. Higgins embraced his Irish heritage almost as much as he did his military service. He was the main organizer of the annual St. Patrick’s Day party and parade at the Caribbean Club.
“Norm Higgins was great friend to any fellow veteran that came his way, and if you happened to be Irish, well then you had friend that would do anything for you,” Dick said. “He will surely be missed by me and countless others.”
State Rep. Holly Raschein first got to know Higgins more than a decade ago through her former boss Ken Sorensen — a political power player, one-time adviser to Sen. Marco Rubio when he served in the state House, county commissioner and the Keys state rep. Higgins was a good friend and close confidant to Sorensen, who died in 2012.
“His sudden loss is going to have an impact on our community,” Raschein said. “You would be hard pressed to find someone who didn’t know Norman and whose life he didn’t touch in some fashion.”
Higgins is survived by his wife Elaine and many friends and relatives. Raschein said there would likely be information about memorial services in early January.
