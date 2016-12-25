Key West police: Homeless man found dead in waters off North Roosevelt Boulevard

A homeless man was found dead in the shallow Gulf waters off Key West’s busiest thoroughfare Christmas morning, police said.
At about 10 a.m. Sunday, Key West police officers were investigating and had marked with yellow tape the death scene in the 3300 and 3400 blocks of North Roosevelt Boulevard, across from the Inn at Key West.
The body was found in the water near the 3300 block across from the Wendy’s restaurant sometime Sunday morning, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean, who said the death was not suspicious.
Police hadn’t identified the dead man by 2 p.m. Sunday but said he had been ill.
“The homeless man had medical issues and substance abuse issues,” Crean said in a statement. “No foul play is suspected.”
North Roosevelt Boulevard is Key West’s main roadway, leading from U.S. 1 to Old Town and ending at mile marker zero.
