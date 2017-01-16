Three dead while working in a trench in Key Largo Monday morning

Three contracted utility workers died Monday morning following an incident inside a wastewater trench located in a Key Largo subdivision.
Rescue workers early Monday morning were also evacuating people in the immediate area because of a possible gas leak, said Deputy Becky Herrin, public information officer with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The subdivision is on the bayside of mile marker 106 in Key Largo. The workers are not employees of the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District, an official with the district said. They work for D.N. Higgins, a utility contractor, according to Paul Christian, district general manager.
County public information officer Cammy Clark put out the following statement:
“The incident began Monday morning when a man went inside a drainage manhole to investigate why the newly paved Long Key Road was settling at that location. That man got trapped. Three other workers with Douglas N. Higgins, a volunteer firefighter with Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department and two Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to help. The firefighter and two deputies were taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier. The firefighter was transported by Trauma Star air ambulance to Ryder Trauma Center. The deputies are being treated with non-life threatening ailments. The fourth worker for Douglas N. Higgins was treated at the scene.”
Sheriff Rick Ramsay said the firefighter decided to enter the hole without his air pack because the hole was not wide enough to fit the man and his equipment.
The county contracted workers were in the 15-feet-deep hole investigating a dip in the road, Ramsay said. The gas was a mixture of hydrogen sulfide and methane. The workers and firefighter have not been named. Another firefighter was able to get in the hole with his air pack and rescue his colleague.
Ramsay said drainage holes typically have vents to avoid gas build ups, and this hole showed no signs of venting.
Sheriff’s Office deputies performed CPR on the firefighter until paramedics arrived and took him to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier. The injured firefighter is “fighting for his life,” Ramsay said.
He said his detectives will be investigating the deaths. He also expected an investigation by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Monroe County Fire-Rescue will also likely investigate. A Miami-Dade County hazardous-materials team came down to help.
