Lower Keys drug dealer busted after police stop him for swerving on U.S. 1

A Lower Keys drug dealer swerved one too many times over the lines on U.S. 1 near mile marker 21 and now faces felony marijuana possession charges.
Tony Morejon, 52, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup erratically while southbound at 3 a.m. Wednesday, crossing the center line eight times and veering past the right side line twice, police said.
Once stopped on Sugarloaf Key at mile marker 17, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy watched as Morejon’s passenger, Chad Wassman, 27, of Clermont, Fla., began acting “extremely nervous and shaking uncontrollably,” and while emptying his pockets dropped a plastic container.
Wassman said the container had marijuana inside, according to Sgt. Mark Jones, who found two joints.
Morejon, a forklift operator who lives on Avenue F on Big Coppitt, according to jail records, told police he was very tired and knew he was swerving.
A K-9 team and agents from Customs, Border Protection Air and Marine Operations and Border Patrol helped with the truck search.
Police said they found 820 grams of marijuana — 1.8 pounds — packaged in vacuum-sealed bags inside a larger black trash bag that was stashed in a concealed compartment behind the truck’s driver’s seat and also beneath the rear seat.
Wassman, the nervous passenger, was not arrested or accused of any wrongdoing.
But Morejon was booked into the county jail on Stock Island for possession of marijuana over 20 grams and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession for some rolling papers found. Bond was set at $6,500.
Morejon came clean, admitting all the drugs were his as deputies found inside his wallet a drug-dealing ledger with 16 names of customers and prices. The grand total was $82,522.
“Morejon later told me at the jail that he sells the marijuana for $2,700 a pound,” wrote Jones in the arrest affidavit.
Morejon gave a Clermont, Fla., address to deputies.
