Two days, two houses destroyed by fire

For the second time in two days, a house in the Lower Keys burned down.
Friday morning, Monroe County Fire Rescue crews were called to the second blaze, at 219 W. Sandy Circle on Big Pine Key. Dispatchers received the report at 5:34 a.m. and by 9 a.m., the fire had been knocked down. No one was injured and details are still coming in.
The other fire was Thursday morning at 26 Bay Drive in the Bay Point subdivision. It was called in to 911 at 10:36 a.m. Bay Point is at mile marker 15. As in Friday’s fire, no one was injured.
Chief James Callahan praised his firefighters’ for not letting the fire spread to other homes.
“The first company arrived, Station 10 out of Sugarloaf, and the house was completely involved from top to bottom and side to side,” Callahan said. “Our firefighters went into defensive mode and did a good job to contain the fire to the house and not let it spread.”
Crews from Naval Air Station Key West’s fire department and the Key West Fire Department also responded.
