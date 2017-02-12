Body found Saturday in woods on Big Pine Key

The remains of a body were found by a homeless man Saturday in a wooded area on Big Pine Key, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.
“Detectives are investigating the circumstances,” said spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin, in a news release Sunday. “The body remains unidentified and appears to have been there for some time.”
A homeless man and his brother reported finding the body just after 7 p.m. Saturday, in a wooded area near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Chambers Street.
Police did not even say whether the body was that of a man or woman, and offered no age range or other details Sunday.
The Monroe County Medical Examiner took possession of the body and will join the investigation by the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit.
