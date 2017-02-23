New York man found dead in water

A Long Island, N.Y., man was found dead in the water off an Islamorada resort early Thursday morning.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it received a request from a friend of Dennis O’Rourke, 68, to check on O’Rourke’s welfare because O’Rourke, staying for a week with a friend on a houseboat off Smuggler’s Cove Resort and Marina at mile marker 88.5, hadn’t been heard from.
Deputies Nicholas Thaler and Caridad Calloway were on patrol and stopped in at the resort at 3:30 a.m. They saw a body in the water and shortly thereafter O’Rourke was pulled from the water. The friend on the houseboat told the deputies he had last seen O’Rourke, from Hicksville, N.Y., at the resort bar earlier.
The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of his death. There were no obvious signs of foul play, the Sheriff’s Office said.
