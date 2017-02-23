All three teens in Key West home invasion case charged as adults

The two 17-year-olds Key West police say teamed up with 18-year-old D’Monte Davis for a home invasion robbery have been charged as adults, along with Davis.
“It was a pretty easy decision,” said State Attorney Dennis Ward on Thursday evening.
Isaac Cuervo Archer and Deon Bacon will face the same criminal prosecution as Davis for the Feb. 19 incident in which police say they barged into another teen’s home at 1301 8th St. and demanded cash as they beat him and Davis held him at gunpoint.
Archer, the son of teacher Raymond Archer and Lisette Cuervo Carey, the assistant to Mayor Craig Cates, is known as a Key West High School football player.
“God is definitely with us,” Raymond Archer posted on his son’s Facebook page, in response to comments supportive of his post from the book of Psalms, 91:14-16. “He is with my son. I won’t say much, but I will say I am more proud of my son then ever before. He is a humble old soul. I love you, Isaac Archer... God has a plan.”
The Psalms quotation is: “Because he loves me,” says the Lord, “I will rescue him; I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name. He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him.”
Archer and Bacon were arrested Sunday morning at their respective homes not far from where the victim lives.
Archer, whose attorney is Hal Schuhmacher, is due before Judge Wayne Miller on March 1 for arraignment.
On Thursday night, Bacon’s case didn’t immediately show up in a search of the Monroe County Clerk’s online docket, and only Davis’ photo appears on the mug shot database provided online by the Sheriff’s Office.
But Ward said the allegations warranted the charges.
