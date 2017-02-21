Police: 3 Key West teens pull armed home invasion, robbery

Three Key West teenagers armed with an AR-style rifle barged into a man’s home over the weekend and pistol-whipped him until he forked over about $600 in cash, police said.
“Where is your mom’s money!” one yelled at the victim, Isaac Armanini, who was struck repeatedly with a large black rifle, according to the police arrest report obtained Tuesday by www.flkeysnews.com..
Isaac Cuervo Archer and Deon Bacon, both 17, were arrested at their respective New Town homes Sunday morning on suspicion of felony home invasion robbery, while the third suspect in the violent crime, D’Monte Davis, 18, was arrested Tuesday after police asked the public for help in locating him with a Facebook post.
Detectives responded to the call at 1:52 a.m. Sunday.
According to the arrest report, the trio entered Armanini’s home at 1301 8th St. Armanini was home with his friend Andre Lopez and they went outside to investigate after hearing three loud noises coming from the front porch.
When they went outside, three males burst into the house and began attacking Armanini. Archer allegedly charged at Armanini and him to the floor, at one point choking him so he would not move, detectives reported.
While Archer held him down, Davis reportedly pointed the rifle at Armanini and demanded cash.
Archer is the son of Key West High School teacher Raymond Archer and Lisette Cuervo Carey, who is the assistant to Key West Mayor Craig Cates.
The trio left with $70 in cash from his wallet and raided his mother’s purse of $8,000 in Argentine pesos, which total about $511 in the U.S., police said.
The three young men are classmates at Key West High School and have known one another for several years. They wore hoodies during the assault, police said, but Armanini said he knew exactly who they were.
“Armanini said he only saw one firearm throughout the incident and reiterated that Davis was the suspect who had the gun and repeated [sic] pistol-whipped him,” wrote
Blood droplets found on the carpet and throughout the home belonged to him, Armanini told police.
“He was trying to make his way to the kitchen as he was getting attacked,” police wrote.
Lopez corroborated Armanini’s version of events and said he also recognized the three supects as Archer, Bacon and Davis, police said.
Bacon denied going to the 8th Street home early Sunday and told detectives he believed Armaninin “was still away in rehab,” the report stated.
To Detective Darnell Sealy, Bacon repeatedly answered, “I don’t know” to questions about the crime.
Archer was arrested at his home on Seidenberg Avenue while Bacon was found at his home on Riviera Drive. Archer is being represented by Trish Docherty Gibson, a former assistant public defender who ran for the office last fall and lost to Robert Lockwood.
