Body found in waste container behind Key West health rehab center

A Key West man who used the city’s homeless shelter as his home address was found dead inside a waste container behind a health center on Monday morning.
Earl Forrest Corley, 64, was found behind Key West Health and Rehabilitation, 5860 College Road, on Stock Island.
Corley could have climbed in to get out of Sunday night’s cold wind, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean suggested.
“Nothing shows any sign of foul play,” Crean said. “He was known to spend time in that area.”
On Monday afternoon, there were several Dumpsters behind the rehab center, where patients are often recovering from illness or surgery.
Crean couldn’t specify in which Dumpster the body was found.
Corley used 5537 College Road, the Key West homeless shelter on Stock Island, as his home address. He was a registered sex offender in Florida, having a 2007 conviction out of Miami-Dade County for lewd and lascivious sexual acts on or in the presence of a child under 16.
In April 2014, Corley was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in Monroe County.
