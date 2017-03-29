Two bodies found in Key West apartment

The bodies of a male and female were found in their apartment in the 900 block of White Street in Key West Wednesday morning, city police said.
Police said they received a call around 9:16 a.m. from the landlord. Officers entered the apartment and found the male in a room and then entered a separate room and found the female.
Detectives are withholding their names until next of kin is notified.
“The death investigation is ongoing and detectives are awaiting the arrival of the Monroe County medical examiner,” Chief Donie Lee said.
The apartment is one of several inside a large building at the corner of Truman Avenue and White Street that also houses a general contractor company and a yoga studio on the ground floor.
