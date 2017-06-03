Flkeysnews.com is a finalist for statewide media award

Flkeysnews.com, the website for the Keynoter and Reporter, is a finalist for website excellence in the Florida Press Association’s annual Better Weekly Newspaper news contest for calendar year 2016.
The site was revamped last year with better visuals, more content and easier navigation. It’s up against the sites of the Orlando Business Journal and the Longboat Observer. All are finalists and the first-, second- and third-place winners will be announced at the trade group’s annual conference Aug. 11 in Naples.
Reporter Editor David Goodhue is a finalist in three writing categories: Outdoors and recreation writing, in-depth reporting and investigative reporting. First, second and third place in each of those categories also will be announced Aug. 11.
