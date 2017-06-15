Boat catches fire in the Middle Keys

A boat caught fire in the Middle Keys early Thursday morning, sending smoke upward as far as the eyes could see.
It was reported about 8:30 a.m. and was on the oceanside between 20th Street and the Hyatt Place Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club. It’s not immediately known if anyone was aboard or there were any injuries.
It’s the second boat fire in Marathon in a week and a half. On June 5, the 49-foot Miss Budweiser went up in flames off Boot Key on the bayside, near the Seven Mile Bridge.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Larry Kahn: 305-440-3218
