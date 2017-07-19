Crash spills lobster traps all over U.S. 1 at mile marker 71.5

A two-vehicle crash at mile marker 71.5 early Wednesday resulted in broken lobster traps all over U.S. 1 and traffic stopped in both directions on the Channel 5 Bridge, officials say.
Around 9 a.m., Carlos Vizcaino, 48, of Homestead was pulling a trailer south behind his Toyota Tacoma with traps both in the truck bed and on the trailer when he lost control and crashed into a northbound Freightliner driven by Emilio Blanco, 38, of Pembroke Pines, said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kathleen McKinney.
The road was cleared around 11 a.m.
The trailer began to fishtail, which is what caused Vizcaino to lose control and travel into the northbound lane, McKinney said, adding the trucks crashed head on and the lobster traps ended up all over the road.
Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark said one of the men sustained minor injuries but declined transportation to the hospital.
Tow trucks got to the wreck around 10 a.m. and McKinney said FHP is investigating.
