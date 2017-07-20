Man jailed for having baby sea turtle

A Michigan man was jailed after police said he was showing off a federally protected baby sea turtle on Duval Street Thursday morning.
Dean Everett Davis, 24, was intoxicated at the time he was handling the baby loggerhead turtle, which is deemed threatened in Florida and protected under federal and state law, and kept telling police he found it on Duval, according to the arrest report.
“In his hand was a small baby loggerhead turtle sea turtle that may have hatched last night, 7/19/2017,” wrote Officer J. Lopez of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Davis was arrested for felony violation of conservation-animals-destroy, sell, molest turtles or eggs or nests and felony threat on a public servant.
FWC officers called the Turtle Hospital, which sent a biologist who returned the baby sea turtle to the ocean “unharmed,” Lopez wrote.
Davis later said he found the turtle at Nelson English Park in Bahama Village but the biologist, Ralph Capone, said that wasn’t possible since there was no beach or ocean there.
“Davis yelled at me, saying that this is not over [and] when he gets out he will be looking for me to give me what is coming,” Lopez wrote.
