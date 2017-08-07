Lobster divers find human remains under Florida Keys bridge

A man and a woman diving for lobster under the Card Sound Bridge Sunday instead found human skeletal remains.
The Naples couple, who the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office did not name, went diving shortly before noon and spotted a skull and several other bones, said Deputy Becky Herrin, the Sheriff’s Office media relations officer. They got out of the water and flagged down a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer who was patrolling the area by boat.
The Sheriff’s Office assigned a detective to investigate the bones’ origins and submitted the remains to the Medical Examiner.
Herrin said there is no initial indication about to whom the bones may have belonged, how the person died or how long they have been in the water off the norther Key Largo road -- one of the two main arteries that lead in and out of the Keys from Florida City on the mainland.
In the early hours of Dec. 30, 2013, a man wanted by Miami-Dade County Police on a sexual battery charge sent a text message to a relative saying he was on the bridge with a 40-pound weight tied to his body and he was about to jump. Monroe County deputies arrived at the bridge around 1 a.m. that day and found a minivan belonging to the man, James Dzadura, who at the time was 38, with the keys in the ignition.
There were several items inside the vehicle, including Dzadura’s wallet and a 40-pound dumbbell weight. Dzadura’s cell phone was on the railing of the bridge about half way up the span’s east side. Several agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office’s dive team, searched the water for Dzadura, but he was never found.
Herrin said it’s too soon to say if the body found this week could be that of Dzadura’s.
“I’m sure they are beginning to review missing persons,” she said.
Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit at 305-289-2410. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crime Stoppers tip leads to a related arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crime Stoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously on line at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.
