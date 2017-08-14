Girl, 13, dies in boating mishap

A 13-year-old Naples girl died Friday evening offshore of Cudjoe Key after suffering injuries from a boat propeller, police said.
“The father was driving, unfortunately,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Bobby Dube.
Harlie Smith died at Lower Keys Medical Center, according to Dube, who said the incident had no signs of negligence.
“Just a very unfortunate circumstance,” Dube said.
George Smith, who turned 49 on Monday, was driving the 31-foot Boston Whaler with his wife, daughter and nephew at about 5 p.m. about a half-mile south of Lois Key, on the oceanside of Cudjoe when the girl got caught up in the propeller, Dube said.
Paramedics met the family at Venture Out, after the family called a towing service to help direct them to the site.
The Keynoter reached out to FWC on Saturday morning but information was not made available until Monday.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
