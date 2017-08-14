Man in critical condition after being stabbed in both eyes, beaten

A Key West man remains in critical condition after he was attacked at his home — stabbed in both eyes and left with a piece of wood jammed down his throat — on 12th Street early Monday morning, police said.
Mark Brann, 67, suffered severe head injuries during what police called “a brutal domestic-related attack,” and was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.
Justin Tyler Calhoun, 24, listed in jail records as a female and homeless who works as a stripper, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after he admitted to the attack, police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
Police and paramedics were called to 1206 12th St., at the corner of Fogarty Avenue, at 3:25 a.m. Monday following “a violent domestic disturbance,” Crean said.
They found Brann, who had been stabbed in the face and severely beaten on the head. Calhoun had fled the scene, police said, but was located nearby at 2919 Fogarty Ave.
Calhoun said he and Brann had a sexual relationship and he stayed with him at his home.
Early Monday, Calhoun said they got into an argument after Calhoun accused Brann of being a cannibal, which angered Brann, according to reports.
Calhoun told police Brann pulled a gun on him and it went off during a struggle. No one was shot, police said. Calhoun retaliated by stabbing Brann in both eyes with a pen, according to reports.
“Calhoun then inserted a piece of broken wood into Brann’s mouth, stood up, and then stomped on the piece of wood to lodge it further down into Brann’s throat,” according to the arrest affidavit, which quotes Calhoun as saying he wanted to silence Brann.
The wood piece came from a dresser that was broken during the fight.
But Calhoun didn’t stop there, police said. He grabbed a dresser drawer and beat Brann about the head and throat with it, detectives said.
“Calhoun admitted he went beyond self-defense,” wrote Detective Jeffrey Dean.
Calhoun said he grabbed his backpack, some money and a dress to wear and jumped out of the bedroom window while naked, police reported. He avoided police for a time by jumping fences and climbing on roof tops.
At 3 p.m. Monday, a crime scene unit and three marked police cars remained at Brann’s home, where yellow crimes scene tape was tied around the corner property.
