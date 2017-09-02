Local

September 2, 2017 8:52 AM

Keys keeping their eyes on powerful Hurricane Irma

By Kevin Wadlow

kwadlow@keynoter.com

In the wake of historic devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, now comes intimidating Irma, already a Category 3 storm on Friday that may intensify.

Early projections of Irma’s possible path cover a wide swath from south of the Cuba to the U.S. Middle Atlantic states, or even an eastward turn into the Atlantic Ocean.

Irma is not expected to reach the outer rim of the Caribbean until early Tuesday, when it will still be several days away from a possible U.S. landfall. Friday, Irma was still about 2,500 miles from the U.S. coast.

“Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the weekend,” the National Hurricane Center reported at midday Friday. “Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts.”

“We’re looking at the ‘bubble of doom’ that is the five-day mark, which we think will be Tuesday morning,” Monroe County Emergency Management Director Mary Senterfitt said Friday. “That’s when we would really stand up and get active. But we’ve been watching and working Irma all week.”

Florida Keys residents always must keep watch on the tropics and be ready during peak hurricane season, Senterfitt said.

“Don’t try to prepare for a single storm,” he said. “Be prepared for a season. Don’t try to guess which storm might be the one.”

“Irma’s out there now and there’s another blob behind it,” Senterfitt said. “We could be doing this on multiple occasions over the next eight or nine weeks.”

The average peak of Hurricane season is Sept. 10, although storms may continue to affect South Florida through October.

Local wind damage from Hurricane Wilma on Oct. 25, 2005, was not extensive but Wilma did bring “the worst storm-surge inundation throughout most of the Florida Keys since Hurricane Betsy” on Sept. 8, 1965, notes Key West’s city website.

Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Florida deputy crashes into Smart Car at 104 mph 0:51

Florida deputy crashes into Smart Car at 104 mph

Pause
Hurricane Irma inches closer through the Atlantic as a Category 2 storm 0:33

Hurricane Irma inches closer through the Atlantic as a Category 2 storm

Northwestern defeats Columbus 1:37

Northwestern defeats Columbus

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings 5:08

Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings

Rehabilitated Screech Owl released at Vizcaya 0:30

Rehabilitated Screech Owl released at Vizcaya

Mark Walton looking ahead to opener 1:31

Mark Walton looking ahead to opener

Pence pledges federal aid to help rebuild communities devastated by Hurricane Harvey 1:28

Pence pledges federal aid to help rebuild communities devastated by Hurricane Harvey

Path still uncertain for Hurricane Irma 0:28

Path still uncertain for Hurricane Irma

Dillon Peters discusses his Major League debut 2:22

Dillon Peters discusses his Major League debut

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback 2:49

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback

  • Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

    White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

View more video

Local