More Videos

Hurricane Irma storm surge crashes through doorway in Anguilla 0:21

Hurricane Irma storm surge crashes through doorway in Anguilla

Pause
Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West 0:03

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West

Irma winds arrive in Key West 0:50

Irma winds arrive in Key West

Hurricane Irma batters U.S. Virgin Islands 4:43

Hurricane Irma batters U.S. Virgin Islands

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West 0:19

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway 0:46

Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway

Hurricane Irma moves through the coast of Cuba as it veers toward Florida 0:36

Hurricane Irma moves through the coast of Cuba as it veers toward Florida

Miami River gets whipped by Hurricane Irma 1:05

Miami River gets whipped by Hurricane Irma

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:49

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

  • What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

    As Hurricane Irma makes landfall, storm surge is a serious concern.

As Hurricane Irma makes landfall, storm surge is a serious concern. NOAA, Alexa Ard / McClatchy
As Hurricane Irma makes landfall, storm surge is a serious concern. NOAA, Alexa Ard / McClatchy

Local

City of Marathon: ‘Everything is under water, I mean everything’

By David Goodhue

dgoodhue@keysreporter.com

September 10, 2017 8:14 AM

Early Sunday morning, as the eye of the massive Hurricane Irma was about to hit Key West, conditions were dire in the Middle Keys city of Marathon.

Larry Kahn, editor of the Keynoter and an editor for FlKeysNews.com, reported from one of Monroe County’s four “refuges of last resort” — a shelter set up at Marathon High School on Sombrero Road, that power was out, there was no running water, and everything outside was submerged by storm surge and rain.

“Everything is underwater, I mean everything,” Kahn said.

To make matters worse, one of the estimated 50 people staying at the shelter died overnight. Kahn said he was told by a Sheriff’s Office deputy that the man died of natural causes.

“He was staying in one of the classrooms,” Kahn said. “Police came up, along with a couple of nurses who are here, actually, got everyone out of the room and sealed it off.”

With everyone’s food running low, a deputy told Kahn that other deputies were going to go into the school’s cafeteria and raid the kitchen to make sure everyone stayed fed.

“He told me everyone could be in this building for days,” Kahn said. “Everyone here seems to be just walking around in a fog.”

The National Weather Service in Key West reported regular 80- to 90-mph wind gusts around 8 a.m. The northern eye wall of the storm was just off Key West at 7 a.m., with the eye 15 miles southeast of the Southernmost City.

David Goodhue: 305-440-3204

Related stories from Keynoter Publishing Company

  Comments  

Videos

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

View More Video