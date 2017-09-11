Florida Keys to the public: We’re closed until further notice

More Videos 0:25 Overnight clean up operations by North Miami Beach Police to clear the roads. Pause 0:29 Storm surge from Hurricane Irma arrives at No Name Key in Florida 1:33 Key Largo resident surveys the damage 0:46 A whirlwind whips through downtown Miami during Hurricane Irma 0:46 Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway 0:19 Hurricane Irma: Miami Beach's Collins Avenue is inundated by rising waters 0:36 Sailboat is sent crashing into Venetian Causeway due to Hurricane Irma 0:25 Sailboats break loose at Dinner Key 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:50 Irma winds arrive in Key West Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. Two Oceans Digital via Storyful

