Police say death of woman found inside burning Florida Keys home ‘suspicious’

First responders arriving to a Key Largo house fire Saturday night found a woman dead inside the home with wounds to her body that suggest she was killed before the blaze started.
Two Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were the first to arrive at the home at 720 Ponce de Leon Boulevard around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night. They walked around to the backyard of the burning house and found the back doors wide open, said Deputy Becky Herrin, the Sheriff’s Office media relations officer.
But the flames and smoke were too intense for them to enter. Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department firefighters arrived minutes later and entered the home and found Mary Bonneville, 70, dead with “wounds on her body that do not appear to have been caused by the fire,” Herrin said.
Neighbors told deputies Bonneville lives alone. A man walking to a nearby convenience store smelled the smoke and saw the flames. He called 911 after he knocked on the door and rang the doorbell and no one answered.
Bonneville’s death is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division. The Medical Examiner is scheduled to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death Monday.
