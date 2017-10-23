Police: ‘Zombie’ bike rider attacked by tourist

An Australian tourist in Key West was jailed Sunday after police said she randomly attacked a rider in the annual Zombie Bike Ride on Duval Street.
Prue Harvey, 32, was arrested on felony battery since the alleged victim is 68 and Florida makes a battery on anyone age 65 and older a felony.
Harvey was drunk and told officers she didn’t remember any such incident, according to the arrest report, which accuses her of shoving a woman off her bicycle to the ground.
“Fall, bitch!” Harvey allegedly said as she knocked Linda Malcolm off her bike in the 400 block of Duval.
The victim’s daughter said Harvey was running between bicycles in the parade giving one family “dirty looks” before she shoved her mother.
Malcolm had scrapes on her left knee from the fall.
The daughter chased Harvey to the rear parking lot of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and called police.
Harvey said she was in town for a wedding and that she had been at a bar but didn’t recall anything past 1 p.m. Sunday. The alleged battery happened at about 7:20 p.m.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments