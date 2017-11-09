Powerboat accident injures four, one airlifted

More Videos

Spoelstra talks after Thursday’s practice in Phoenix 2:20

Spoelstra talks after Thursday’s practice in Phoenix

Pause
Miami High OL Dontae Lucas enjoys a playoff victory 2:15

Miami High OL Dontae Lucas enjoys a playoff victory

Watch surveillance video from the morning Sherri Papini reappeared 1:47

Watch surveillance video from the morning Sherri Papini reappeared

Famed architect Fort-Brescia confronted over cutting down protected mangroves 3:38

Famed architect Fort-Brescia confronted over cutting down protected mangroves

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm 5:12

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

UM coach Mark Richt excited for 'Gameday', not worried about the polls 1:39

UM coach Mark Richt excited for "Gameday", not worried about the polls

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders 2:28

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Children speak about TPS status possibly being terminated for Haitians and Central Americans 0:58

Children speak about TPS status possibly being terminated for Haitians and Central Americans

  • Police provide boating requirements and safety tips

    The summer boating season is officially underway. The Miami-Dade Police Department's Marine Patrol Unit offers tips that will help keep you safe when out on the water.

The summer boating season is officially underway. The Miami-Dade Police Department's Marine Patrol Unit offers tips that will help keep you safe when out on the water. Miami-Dade Police Department
The summer boating season is officially underway. The Miami-Dade Police Department's Marine Patrol Unit offers tips that will help keep you safe when out on the water. Miami-Dade Police Department

Local

Powerboat accident injures four, one airlifted

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

November 09, 2017 3:31 PM

What should have been a day of fun turned to disaster Thursday just before noon when a 50-foot powerboat heading south on the bayside of Marathon flipped over, injuring four.

One man was airlifted to a mainland hospital via the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Trauma Star air ambulance and three other passengers were taken to Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon for treatment after the single-boat accident, said Capt. Dave Dipre with the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The accident happened about a quarter mile offshore near the 33rd Street boat ramp, mile marker 48.5, and “people were seriously injured,” Dipre said.

The brand-new powerboat made by Rhode Island-based manufacturer Outerlimits was reportedly part of the Florida Powerboat Club’s annual poker run, with boats cruising 180 miles from Miami to Key West through the “winding backwaters” of the Keys, according to the club’s website. The trip ends in Key West for the 37th annual Key West Super Boat International World Championship, happening through Sunday.

An Outerlimits employee who declined to be named said another Outerlimits employee was on the boat along with three friends. He did not clarify whether they were riding with the poker run, but said the boat was headed to Key West for display during race weekend.

“This boat is related to the boat races. It appears it went out of control and flipped,” Dipre said. “I can’t tell what kind it is or how long because it’s flipped over in the water.”

Powerboats are as aerodynamic as they are hydrodynamic, he said.

“The only thing in the water many times is the prop and the lower part of the unit on the motor, and they’re going so fast they’re flying along the top of the water. If you get any gust of wind or a chop of a wave that pushes your bow up, it pushes your aerodynamics off,” he said. “He could have snagged on something, the waves could have rolled the boat — there are a whole lot of variables we don’t know.”

Dipre said the FWC will investigate what happened with data from the boat’s GPS system and motor.

The three passengers with less-severe injuries were later taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin.

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Spoelstra talks after Thursday’s practice in Phoenix 2:20

Spoelstra talks after Thursday’s practice in Phoenix

Pause
Miami High OL Dontae Lucas enjoys a playoff victory 2:15

Miami High OL Dontae Lucas enjoys a playoff victory

Watch surveillance video from the morning Sherri Papini reappeared 1:47

Watch surveillance video from the morning Sherri Papini reappeared

Famed architect Fort-Brescia confronted over cutting down protected mangroves 3:38

Famed architect Fort-Brescia confronted over cutting down protected mangroves

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm 5:12

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

UM coach Mark Richt excited for 'Gameday', not worried about the polls 1:39

UM coach Mark Richt excited for "Gameday", not worried about the polls

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders 2:28

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Children speak about TPS status possibly being terminated for Haitians and Central Americans 0:58

Children speak about TPS status possibly being terminated for Haitians and Central Americans

  • Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

    White-bearded Texan Richard Filip on Saturday won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration that ended Sunday. The 71-year-old, a retired real estate franchise owner, triumphed over 152 other entrants in the contest’s final round.

Seventh time’s a charm for Hemingway look-alike winner

View More Video