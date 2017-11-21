A family of three was rescued Monday by Key West Ferry Express crew members.
Local

Key West ferry crew saves family of 3 from boat fire

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

November 21, 2017 05:17 PM

The Key West Express ferry crew rescued a family of three whose boat had capsized and caught fire Monday, according to witnesses and dramatic video posted on social media.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire wasn’t available Tuesday.

On its way to Key West from Fort Myers, the ferry crew received a distress call of a boat on fire. The ferry was about three miles away when it got the call, according to a Facebook post by Jeremy Reed.

The ferry captain told those in the burning boat to get in the water and that the ferry would be there momentarily.

“When we arrived, The Key West Express crew was amazing and pulled the people from the water. Everyone was ok,” said Reed.

“The crew provided dry clothing and cared for all their needs,” posted Reed. “We were relieved knowing all were ok. Sadly we had to leave the burning boat behind... there was nothing that could be done on our end as the flames got bigger.”

Frank Klaput captured the rescue on video.

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

