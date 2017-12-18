Police: Florida Keys man says his scooter came fully loaded — with dope

A Key Largo man told deputies Sunday that the scooter he bought just a couple of days earlier came fully loaded — with cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription sedatives and paraphernalia typically used by drug dealers.
A deputy was patrolling Key Largo Community Park about 1:45 p.m. when he saw Jesus Giovanni Ginjauma, 21, driving a dark green Yamaha scooter that appeared to have no license plate. The deputy stopped Ginjauma on Ocean Bay Drive. The tag, according to the deputy’s arrest report, was spray painted over making the numbers almost impossible to read.
The deputy asked to see Ginjauma’s license, but he said he did not have one. He said he did have paperwork from the Monroe County Clerk of the Court stating that he had paid fines so he could get his license back, but the Department of Motor Vehicle’s office was closed when he took the paperwork there. The deputy discovered Ginjauma’s license had been suspended four times this year.
The deputy asked Ginjauma if he had anything illegal on him, and he said yes. In his shorts pocket, he was carrying six bags containing a white powdery substance, later determined to be cocaine, and another bag containing a crystalline substance that turned out to be meth. Ginjauma told the deputy the drugs were in the scooter when he bought it from a Plantation Key man and there were more in the storage compartment under the seat.
“Jesus told me that he had bought the scooter from [the man] the day before and that he had found the drugs in the scooter and didn't know what to do with them. Jesus told me that [the previous owner] had left town the day before,” Deputy Benjamin Elmore wrote in his report.
In the seat storage compartment, the deputy found a 16-ounce bottle of the prescription sedative promethazine hydrochloride — with no name on the prescription label. There was also a digital scale, 3X3 clear baggies and a cardboard pipe with marijuana residue inside it. A backup deputy found another baggie of cocaine hidden in the gas cap door, bringing the total amount of cocaine found to 27.5 grams, said Deputy Becky Herrin, media relations officer for the Sheriff’s Office.
Ginjauma was arrested and booked on a $49,000 bond on charges of possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment and driving while his license was suspended.
