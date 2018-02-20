Hobe Sound auto parts store rep busted in Keys with guns, bulletproof vests, pills and survival gear in his car, police say

A Hobe Sound man said he had been awake for almost 24 hours before Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled him over in Key Largo Monday morning and found hundreds of prescription pills, two handguns, two bulletproof vests and survival equipment in his vehicle, according to his arrest report.
Lonnie Edwin England, who is a district sales rep for NAPA Auto Parts, said he was on his way to the store’s mile marker 99 location before he was pulled over around 8:40 a.m..
England, 60, was arrested on several felony drug possession and trafficking charges, a felony weapons count and two felony counts of possessing a bulletproof vest while in the possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies pulled him over around mile marker 100 after receiving reports that a gray Ford Edge SUV similar to his was seen weaving in and out of lanes heading south on U.S. 1. England handed deputies his driver license and his concealed weapons permit. He said he was carrying a pistol.
According to the arrest affidavit, deputies patted him down to check for weapons, but instead, found a pill bottle. Inside were a total of 42 pills of six different prescriptions, including opioids like oxycodone and anti-anxiety meds like alprazolam. He said he did not have a doctor’s prescription for all of the pills.
Deputies wrote in the arrest report that England did not show any obvious signs of impairment. He was cuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car while deputies searched his vehicle. On the passenger side floorboard, deputies saw a black backpack containing a Glock 43 .9mm pistol, a clear zipper bag with “multiple blister packs of medication,” a Kevlar and ceramic bulletproof vest, field rations, or MREs, and unused syringes.
In the backseat, deputies found a camouflage “jump out bag” containing survival equipment, two large knives, a tent and three glass vials of morphine.
There was also a Ruger LCP .380 handgun in the SUV’s center console.
In all, police say they found three grams of morphine, 40 hydrocodone pills, 15 Oxycontin pills, 20 pills of the party drug MDMA, or “Molly,” 170 alprazolam pills in blister packs, 10 pills of the presription painkiller Tramodol, 31 codeine pills and the antibiotic amoxicillin in England’s car
England was being held in county jail in Key West with no bond information immediately available.
